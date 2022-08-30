'Listen Wise' book explores improving learning by building listening skills

For the full story, click here.

We revisit Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins’ conversation with former public radio reporter Monica Brady-Myerov from December 2021. Brady-Myerov’s company “Listenwise” uses curated public radio and podcast excerpts to help students hone their listening skills. She writes about her work in the book “Listen Wise: Teach Students To Be Better Listeners.”

Since our original airing, Listenwise has become a subsidiary of UK based ed-tech Boclips.

