Sound Perimeter: Transitions

Today's Sound Perimeter joins in the celebration of all those graduating this year, marking transitions, closing chapters and stepping into new beginnings. We are proud of each graduate, and we celebrate their families, their teachers and all who have supported them along the way. Featured artists include Michael Hey and the Thompson Jazz Studies Program at the University of Colorado Boulder College of Music.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.