Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Transitions

By Lia Uribe,
Kyle Kellams
Published May 5, 2025 at 2:37 PM CDT

Today's Sound Perimeter joins in the celebration of all those graduating this year, marking transitions, closing chapters and stepping into new beginnings. We are proud of each graduate, and we celebrate their families, their teachers and all who have supported them along the way. Featured artists include Michael Hey and the Thompson Jazz Studies Program at the University of Colorado Boulder College of Music.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterGraduationClassical Music
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
