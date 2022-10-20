The latest from governor's races: Why Wisconsin is so close, Michigan prepares for debate

Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to describe how gun rights have been a hot-button issue in the Michigan governor’s race, along with abortion rights and inflation.

Washington Post reporter Patrick Marley covers politics in Wisconsin and joins Here & Now‘s host Anthony Brooks to talk about why election law is one of the hot-button issues in the governor’s race.

Spotlight PA’s Katie Meyer joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the fundraising advantage that Democrat Josh Shapiro has against Republican election denier Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania governor’s race.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

