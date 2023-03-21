Chineke! Orchestra is on its first North America tour

The Chineke! Orchestra is in the middle of a debut North America tour. The group is one of Europe’s top orchestras and also the first majority Black and ethnically diverse professional orchestra from the continent. They are playing across the U.S. and Canada while also conducting workshops in each city they visit.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to founder and double bass player Chi-chi Nwanoku about the group, the tour and the racism that holds back the classical world.

