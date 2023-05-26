Foreign aid to fight climate change is falling short. Do we need to change the model?

At a United Nations event this week, private funders pledged nearly $2.5 billion in climate change aid for Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya. While that boost is welcome, it fell short of the nearly $7 billion the UN was looking for. It also laid bare another issue: a growing frustration that aid funding might not be being used in the most efficient way.

What do we need to do to shake up aid funding and can it be done? Host Scott Tong speaks to Grist reporter Jake Bittle who has been investigating.

