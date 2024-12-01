Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
Today, we visit some of our favorite conversations from earlier this year, including a visit from singer/songwriter Teni Raines. Plus, Kathleen Duvall discusses her book. And DJ SH33P talks about his career and a big show he performed this year.
Today, we go back to the archives to remember a few stories and conversations for which we’re thankful, like building a new shared kitchen in Springdale and the expansive legacy of John Quincy Adams. Plus, we remember our neighbors to the north who also celebrate Thanksgiving.