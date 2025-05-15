© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Backroom Social Club reopens in downtown Springdale

By Sophia Nourani
Published May 15, 2025 at 2:49 PM CDT
Backroom Social Club

Backroom Social Club is back, but this time, in Springdale. Previously located in Bentonville, Backroom is a community music and art space known for its late-night events and mission to platform local artists. Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani recently sat down with the proprietors of Backroom, Karen Leibowitz and Sam Solano, to catch up after the venue opened and discuss the new space in downtown Springdale.

You can find more information on Backroom Social Club at their website.

Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsSpringdaleBentonville
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
