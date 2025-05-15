Backroom Social Club reopens in downtown Springdale

Backroom Social Club is back, but this time, in Springdale. Previously located in Bentonville, Backroom is a community music and art space known for its late-night events and mission to platform local artists. Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani recently sat down with the proprietors of Backroom, Karen Leibowitz and Sam Solano, to catch up after the venue opened and discuss the new space in downtown Springdale.

You can find more information on Backroom Social Club at their website.