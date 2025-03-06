Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Last month, over 20,000 federal employees were abruptly terminated in a restructuring effort by the Trump administration, leaving agencies understaffed and scientific processes stalled. Among those affected are Stacy Ramsey, a former Buffalo National River ranger, and Seth Price, a former USGS geographer, whose stories highlight the impact of these layoffs. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis has more.
The US Marshals Museum in Fort Smith is partnering with the National Endowment for the Arts to participate in the Big Read, a program designed to bring community members together to read and discuss the same book.