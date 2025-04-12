Trade war between the U.S. and China spirals into uncharted territory

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Late last month, locally-owned clothing rental store The Library Vintage hosted a Fashion Forum in Fayetteville. Promoted toward northwest Arkansas designers, models, photographers and more, the store explicitly called for those who wished to see a change in the region’s fashion community and wanted to participate in that discussion.