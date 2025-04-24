© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'The Legend of Ochi,' elusive, imaginary primates feel real

By Sarah Handel,
Ari ShapiroBrianna Scott
Published April 24, 2025 at 3:45 PM CDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Isaiah Saxon, writer and director of The Legend of Ochi, about chasing the mysteries of nature, as a child and on film.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sarah Handel
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
See stories by Brianna Scott
Related Content