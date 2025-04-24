In 'The Legend of Ochi,' elusive, imaginary primates feel real

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
One in 34 8-year-olds in Arkansas were identified with autism spectrum disorder in 2022. Allison Hudson, co-investigator and project coordinator for the Arkansas Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring program, discusses the implications.
Yesterday, April 23, University of Arkansas Chancellor Charles Robinson, Northwest Arkansas Community College President Dennis Rittle and University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis shared a stage to discuss the role higher education plays in the state.
Since early 2007, the Diana fritillary has been Arkansas’ official state butterfly. The fritillary thrives on Mount Magazine’s moist, mountainous habitat but has been recorded in 27 different Arkansas counties. Recently, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis talked with Shawn Hunter, founder of the Dianna Project, a grassroots effort to help the butterfly prosper.