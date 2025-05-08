© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to know about Pope Leo XIV

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 8, 2025 at 2:29 PM CDT

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Scott Detrow about the announcement of the new Pope Leo XIV.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content