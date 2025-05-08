What to know about Pope Leo XIV

Amor Towles’ novels take readers to Moscow, New York and the Lincoln Highway. On today's show, we hear about his latest book, which is a collection of short stories. Also, we learn more about recently passed legislation and how it may affect maternal health outcomes in Arkansas. Plus, Backroom Social Club is back, but it's in Springdale this time.
As the Latino community grows in northwest Arkansas, local businesses influenced by it are expanding too. One new restaurant, Taqueria Lucha, highlights how Latino culture spreads along one of Fayetteville’s most popular streets.