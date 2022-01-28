© 2022 KUAF
BTH: Memphis Grizzlies, NBA All-Star Game, Playoffs, MORE

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published January 28, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST

At the beginning of the NBA season, the Memphis Grizzlies were not off to a great start. However, just before Christmas, the team managed to win several away games - turning around their luck, says Chris Herrington, reporter for the Daily Memphian.

Now, the team is making national headlines. Herrington says that the winning turnaround is mostly in part because of Grizzlies' player Ja Morant and the fact that the team is relatively young compared to most other NBA teams.

Savannah Smith