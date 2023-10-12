Sting, Shovels and Rope among Seven Days of Live Music
The next seven days of musical attractions features jazz fusion, folk, metal, and plenty of rock and roll throughout the region.
Thr. Oct. 12
- Drayton Farley at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $17 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Challenger Deep, Tang, Medians, Seascape Architecture at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Sting at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $50.50, 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Chris Smither at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - $52.50, 7:30 p.m.
Fri. Oct. 13
- The Hard Tops at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Langhorne Slim, John Craigie at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 9 p.m.
- Death Grips at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $37.50 adv., $42.50 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Mudlung, TV Preacher, Dog Bite at Smoke and Barrell (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Rachel B Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $31, 7:30 p.m.
- Simply Seeger at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
- Bailey Bigger at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $25.00, 7 p.m.
- Jenna and Tony at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Katelyn Richards at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Sat.Oct. 14
- Michael Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Koningsor, TakeRest, Alien Abstraction, Cmndmnt at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Bound for Beale Blues Challenge at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $25 GA, $35 reserved seating, 7 p.m.
- Dominic Bryan Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Square Dance at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun. Oct. 15
- Shovels and Rope at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $28 at door, 8 p.m.
- Vadym Kholodenko at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $45.00, 3 p.m.
- Dan Maguire at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
Mon. Oct. 16
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Oct. 17
- Jesse David at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed. Oct. 18
- Newco, Truck Stop Poets at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5 adv., $8 at door, 8 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
Thr. Oct. 19
- Big Gigantic at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35 adv., $40 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Patti Steel, Alyssa Galvan, Michael Tisdale, Skye Pollard at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at THE Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.