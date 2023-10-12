Sting, Shovels and Rope among Seven Days of Live Music

The next seven days of musical attractions features jazz fusion, folk, metal, and plenty of rock and roll throughout the region.

Thr. Oct. 12



Fri. Oct. 13

Sat.Oct. 14

Sun. Oct. 15

Shovels and Rope at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $28 at door, 8 p.m.

Vadym Kholodenko at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $45.00, 3 p.m.

Dan Maguire at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 16

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 17

Jesse David at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 18

Newco, Truck Stop Poets at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5 adv., $8 at door, 8 p.m.

Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.

Thr. Oct. 19