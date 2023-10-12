© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Member Appreciation Week! Click here for the full schedule of events and giveaways we're having this week to say THANK YOU to this incredible community that supports all KUAF does.

Sting, Shovels and Rope among Seven Days of Live Music

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT
KUAF

The next seven days of musical attractions features jazz fusion, folk, metal, and plenty of rock and roll throughout the region.

Thr. Oct. 12

Fri. Oct. 13

  • The Hard Tops at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
  • Langhorne Slim, John Craigie at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 9 p.m.
  • Death Grips at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $37.50 adv., $42.50 at door, 8:30 p.m.
  • Mudlung, TV Preacher, Dog Bite at Smoke and Barrell (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
  • Rachel B Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $31, 7:30 p.m.
  • Simply Seeger at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
  • Bailey Bigger at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $25.00, 7 p.m.
  • Jenna and Tony at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Magnolia Brown at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Katelyn Richards at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Sat.Oct. 14

Sun. Oct. 15

Mon. Oct. 16

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 17

  • Jesse David at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 18

Thr. Oct. 19

Tags
Local Music Ozarks at LargeMusicTalking Tunes
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Timothy Dennis