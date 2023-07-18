DJ Deeon, influential and iconic Chicago house music DJ, dead at 56
Who is he? DJ Deeon, legendary house music DJ and producer, has died at 56.
"Once I heard electronic dance music, there wasn't no other music to listen to. There was nothing else. My mind was just focused on that."
What's the big deal? Music producers and DJs across genres recognize DJ Deeon for his influence on dance music.
"You used to pay like a dollar to get in...the apartment probably only hold like, in the living room, only meant to hold about 50 people in the apartment. But before the night's over we'd move two to 300 people through it...It was crazy. It was wild. It was fun."
What are people saying?
Tributes to DJ Deeon have popped up on social media.
Here's what his Chicago-based peer DJ Slugo had to say on Instagram:
Tiffany Walden, editor in chief of the Chicago-based publication TRiiBE, posted this:
this is heartbreaking. DJ Deeon is a pioneer in Chicago and beyond.— Tiffany Walden (@Waldens_Block) July 18, 2023
Ghetto House was a big part of my childhood, of Bad Boy Radio on WGCI, and the Black Chicago experience overall.
may he rest in peace 💐 https://t.co/lkOEPS5cUf
And the record label that released the Lee Walker and DJ Deeon collaboration "Freak Like Me" wrote:
R.I.P. Chicago legend, DJ Deeon. 🙏❤️— Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) July 18, 2023
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Deeon. We were honoured to work with him and release ‘Freak Like Me’ by @LeeWalkerMusic back in 2016, which is one of our most-loved records in recent times.
His music and productions transcended… pic.twitter.com/8ooeZj98RP
Learn more:
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.