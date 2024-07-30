PHOTOS: Our favorite moments from the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.

The Broccoli City Festival returned to Washington, D.C., over the weekend, bringing a slate full of musical acts. This time around, the festival took place at the Audi Field, where the city hosts Major League Soccer matches. Thousands of fans filled both the stands and the field to participate in the festivities, which featured a star-studded lineup that included appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Victoria Monét, Issa Rae, Sexyy Red, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jordan Ward, Gunna and more.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the weekend:

Alanté Serene / NPR / NPR Sexyy Red performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Alanté Serene / NPR / NPR Victoria Monét performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Alanté Serene / NPR / NPR Key Glock performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Alanté Serene / NPR / NPR Fans cheer and dance in the stands during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Alanté Serene / NPR / NPR Fridayy performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Alanté Serene / NPR / NPR Issa Rae introduces Megan Thee Stallion on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Alanté Serene / NPR / NPR Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Alanté Serene / NPR / NPR PARTYNEXTDOOR performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Alanté Serene / NPR / NPR Tanner Adell performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Alanté Serene / NPR / NPR Jordan Ward performs on the main stage with Joony during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.