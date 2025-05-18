Sunday Puzzle: That's HANDY

On-air challenge

Today I've brought a game of Categories based on the word HANDY. For each category I give, you tell me something in it starting with each of the letters H-A-N-D-Y. For example, if the category were "Two-Syllable Girls' Names," you might say Heather, Audrey, Nancy, Denise, and Yvette. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give answers in any order.

1. Languages

2. Streaming Services

3. Types and Breeds of Dogs

4. Colleges and Universities whose names aren't geographical

Last week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name a famous singer past or present. Remove the first and last letter from the first name and the result will be a potential partner of the last name. What singer is this?

Challenge answer

Gladys Knight --> Lady, Knight

Winner

Cindy Mosqueda of Ithaca, New York.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Name a popular magazine. Rearrange its letters. Then add an O at the end and you'll name a prominent subject in this magazine's new issue. What magazine is it? Hint: You don't need to read this magazine in order to guess the answer.

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, May 22 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

