A storm-filled spring is keeping Washington County emergency and cleanup personnel busy. On today's show, we learn what the latest batch of storms means for people in hard-hit communities. Also, we hear more about the Arkansas Wildlife Federation's concerns regarding proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act. Plus, we prepare for a holiday weekend of live music from the big stages to the patios.
Andy Alverson visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the importance of the National Science Foundation and how he, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Arkansas, has interacted with it throughout his career.
Amid proposed cuts to Medicaid from Congress, a report released on Thursday from Georgetown University examines the significant role Medicaid plays in maternal healthcare for rural communities. Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth has more.