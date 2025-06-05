© 2025 KUAF
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published June 5, 2025 at 4:16 AM CDT

Trump issues travel ban on 12 countries and partial restrictions on 7 others, Senate begins work on budget bill to enact Trump agenda, the latest on U.S. talks with Iran over their nuclear program.

NPR News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
