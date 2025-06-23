© 2025 KUAF
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published June 23, 2025 at 3:26 AM CDT

The Trump administration defends its strikes on three nuclear targets in Iran, where the conflict between Israel and Iran stands now, Iran's diplomatic and military options moving forward.

