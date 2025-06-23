Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Natasha Korsakova's career as a concert violinist has taken her around the world, and her work as an author has brought her back to Europe to meet fans of her murder mysteries, her fourth of which is due to hit shelves in 2026.