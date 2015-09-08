A Pictorial Profile of Historic Harrison, Arkansas

“Harrison” is a new title in Arcadia Publishing’s popular photographic history series, “Images of America.” Harrison resident and freelance writer Nate Jordan, who compiled the book, talks about the experience of profiling a town haunted by controversy. A book signing will be held October 29th in Harrison at the Boone County Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m..
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.