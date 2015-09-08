A Pictorial Profile of Historic Harrison, Arkansas

“Harrison” is a new title in Arcadia Publishing’s popular photographic history series, “Images of America.” Harrison resident and freelance writer Nate Jordan, who compiled the book, talks about the experience of profiling a town haunted by controversy. A book signing will be held October 29th in Harrison at the Boone County Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m..

MUSIC: "Soldi Gold" Eagles of Death Metal