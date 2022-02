Jim Rees had previously studied both music and archeology, but had not put the two together until he came across a 900 year old flute. The Breckenridge Flute was discovered, first, in the 1930s inside a bluff shelter near what is now Beaver Dam. Rees will give a talk at noon Wednesday, November 18 at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History on this and other ancient instruments found in Arkansas. It turns out they were pretty high tech.