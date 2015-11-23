New Book Chronicles Devotional Life of Hogscald Hollow Folk Musical Instrument Maker Ed Stilley

Ozark roots musician Kelly Mulhollan, who performs with his wife Donna as “Still on the Hill,” has authored a richly photographed book titled “True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley." The hardcover edition is the first in a series titled “The Arkansas Character” published by the University of Arkansas Press in partnership with the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. Jacqueline Froelich met with the Mullholans and Ed Stilley at the family farm in rural Madison County to bring us the story.

Still on the Hill will present the book three free musical concerts: