Folk Duo Heads to South America with a Cummins Turbo Diesal

On the tailwinds of a previous tour to South America, the duo Handmade Moments is releasing their second album, Eye in the Sky. Anna Horton and Joel Ludford will be performing at a number of album release parties next week. The final Arkansas concert will be in Conway before they head to New Orleans, then Austin, and from there to South America. This time, the two will be driving in, living in and performing on their newly renovated van and will be gone for two years. They are also accepting nominations for names for the van.