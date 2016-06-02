© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

U.S. Cold War Atomic Bomb Testing, Colonization Continue to Plague Ozark Marshallese

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 2, 2016 at 11:07 AM CDT
J. Froelich, T. Dennis
Right: Arkansas Public Health Nurse, Sandy Hainline delivers a talk to attendees at the global Pacific Islander Health Conference in Fayetteville. Left: University of Hawaii research physician, Neal Palofox, M.D., stands in the conference plenary hall.

Last week, hundreds of Pacific Islanders from a dozen nations and key U.S. states gathered in Fayetteville for a health summit hosted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest campus. Research scientists, health care providers, and public health experts working with Pacific Islander populations, including Ozark Marshallese, were on-hand.

We profile two key individuals at the conference: veteran Arkansas Public Health nurse, Sandy Hainline, who treats Arkansas Marshallese stricken by western infectious diseases; and University of Hawaii research scientist, Neal Palafox M.D., who has dedicated more than 30 years to working with Marshallese atomic bomb test survivors.

An extended interview with Dr. Neal Palafox, who details the legacy of the U.S. Government's Cold War nuclear bomb testing on the Marshall Islands.

Ozarks at Large Stories Marshall IslandsMarshallese communityPacific Islanders
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
