U.S. Cold War Atomic Bomb Testing, Colonization Continue to Plague Ozark Marshallese

Last week, hundreds of Pacific Islanders from a dozen nations and key U.S. states gathered in Fayetteville for a health summit hosted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest campus. Research scientists, health care providers, and public health experts working with Pacific Islander populations, including Ozark Marshallese, were on-hand.

We profile two key individuals at the conference: veteran Arkansas Public Health nurse, Sandy Hainline, who treats Arkansas Marshallese stricken by western infectious diseases; and University of Hawaii research scientist, Neal Palafox M.D., who has dedicated more than 30 years to working with Marshallese atomic bomb test survivors.