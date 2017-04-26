Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Execution Aftermath
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published April 26, 2017 at 1:37 PM CDT
courtesy
/
Talk Business and Politics
The state of Arkansas has executed three men this month and there is another scheduled for tomorrow. John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics, about what the executions mean for the state and the future.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
