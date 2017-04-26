© 2022 KUAF
Execution Aftermath

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published April 26, 2017 at 1:37 PM CDT
Talk Business and Politics

The state of Arkansas has executed three men this month and there is another scheduled for tomorrow. John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, about what the executions mean for the state and the future.

