Historic Cane Hill Prepares for Celebration of College Restoration Project Completion
The bell tower and Cane Hill College after more than two years of restoration efforts.
Cane Hill College after more than two years of restoration efforts.
Cane Hill College after more than two years of restoration efforts.
Former high school classroom at Cane Hill College after more than two years of restoration efforts.
Auditorium at Cane Hill College after more than two years of restoration efforts.
Cane Hill College after it was rebuilt in 1886.
Cane Hill College in 2013 after alterations made in 1931.
Cane Hill College undergoing restoration in 2015.
Drawing of Cane Hill College from 1854.
Drawing of Cane Hill College from 1868.
The organization Historic Cane Hill has spent more than two years and $1.4 million restoring Cane Hill College, the first institution of higher learning in Arkansas, which dates back to 1834. They will celebrate the completion of the project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, May 13, at 12 p.m. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. and will include free food, live music and a horseshoe tournament.