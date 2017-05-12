Historic Cane Hill Prepares for Celebration of College Restoration Project Completion

The organization Historic Cane Hill has spent more than two years and $1.4 million restoring Cane Hill College, the first institution of higher learning in Arkansas, which dates back to 1834. They will celebrate the completion of the project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, May 13, at 12 p.m. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. and will include free food, live music and a horseshoe tournament.