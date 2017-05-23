Cooperation and New Ideas Fuel Northwest Arkansas' Downtown Renaissance
First Street in downtown Rogers.
Z. SITEK
First Street in downtown Rogers.
Z. SITEK
Walnut Street in downtown Rogers.
Z. SITEK
Walnut Street in downtown Rogers.
Z. SITEK
Ozark Beer Company's new facility in downtown Rogers.
Z. SITEK
First Street in downtown Rogers.
Z. SITEK
Broadway Street in downtown Siloam Springs.
Z. SITEK
Broadway Street in downtown Siloam Springs.
Z. SITEK
Eatery and bar on Alpine Street in downtown Siloam Springs.
Z. SITEK
Broadway Street in downtown Siloam Springs.
Z. SITEK
Mural along Broadway Street in downtown Siloam Springs.
Z. SITEK
Broadway Street in downtown Siloam Springs.
Z. SITEK
Broadway Street in downtown Siloam Springs.
Z. SITEK
Broadway Street in downtown Siloam Springs.
Z. SITEK
Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.
Z. SITEK
Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.
Z. SITEK
Shiloh Square on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.
Z. SITEK
New Tyson office space construction in downtown Springdale.
Z. SITEK
New Tyson office space along Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.
Z. SITEK
New Tyson office space along Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.
Z. SITEK
Street and utility improvements on Emma Avenue are part of the construction of the new Tyson office space in downtown Springdale.
Z. SITEK
One of Core Brewing Company's pubs is located off Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.
Z. SITEK
A storefront on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.
Z. SITEK
According to Daniel Hintz, who owns the consulting company Velocity Group, Northwest Arkansas is in the middle of a downtown renaissance that followed 40 years of poor public policy in the U.S. Hintz had once worked for downtown Fayetteville and Downtown Bentonville Inc. and later consulted with Rogers, Springdale and Siloam Springs on their downtown master plans. He discusses what it takes to revitalize a downtown and how those elements fit into what is happening up and down the I-49 corridor.
