Cooperation and New Ideas Fuel Northwest Arkansas' Downtown Renaissance

According to Daniel Hintz, who owns the consulting company Velocity Group, Northwest Arkansas is in the middle of a downtown renaissance that followed 40 years of poor public policy in the U.S. Hintz had once worked for downtown Fayetteville and Downtown Bentonville Inc. and later consulted with Rogers, Springdale and Siloam Springs on their downtown master plans. He discusses what it takes to revitalize a downtown and how those elements fit into what is happening up and down the I-49 corridor.

MUSIC: “Downtown” Bert Landers, Grosses Orchester