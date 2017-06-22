© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

How Do You Say "hello" in Marshallese?

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 22, 2017 at 2:54 PM CDT
Marshallese language courses are being offered in Springdale this August, home to the largest Marshallese migrant population in the world. The course will be taught by Marshallese language expert Melanie Carbine who will travel to Arkansas to meet with Marshallese community leaders on best practices. She will then deliver a free public course on basic Marshallese at the Springdale Public Library and teach Marshallese language skills to interested faculty and staff at several Springdale public schools. Carbine is publisher and editor of the Marshallese language literary journal Aejemjem, which can be found on Facebook.

Ozarks at Large Stories Marshallese community
