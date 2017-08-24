Noted Marshall Islands Political Leader Tony de Brum Dies

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 24, 2017 at 12:55 PM CDT
Courtesy Right Livelihood Award
Republic of the Marshall Islands resident, Tony de Brum died Monday, in the capital city of Majuro, at the age of 72. De Brum, a Tuvala native, was instrumental in securing independence for the island nation, in 1979, as well as a Compact of Free Association with the U.S. Government. De Brum had an enduring distinguished political career, serving as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Finance, and Minister of Health and the Environment for the RMI. He often spent time in the Arkansas Ozarks visiting family and friends. As an eyewitness to the deadly U.S. atmospheric testing of thermonuclear weapons on the Marshall Islands when he was a small boy in the 1950s, he later became a staunch international nuclear disarmament advocate, as well as an international leader working in coalition with global allies on the United Nations Framework Convention to formulate the Paris Climate Accord. De Brum is survived by his father, his wife Rosalie, three children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
