Ozarks at Large Stories

Medical Anthropologist Finds Neocolonial Bias in U.S. Marshallese Migrant Healthcare

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 16, 2017 at 1:24 PM CST
duke_rmi_health.jpg
courtesy: Michael Duke
/
University of Memphis Social and Cultural Anthropologist Dr. Michael Duke.

 

University of Memphis medical anthropologist Dr. Michael Duke has over the past five years immersed himself in the world's largest migrant Marshallese settlement in Springdale, Arkansas. Seeking research guidance and insight on issues that matter to islanders, Duke is beginning to publish his findings, which will serve to inform policy makers, health care providers, educators and non-profit agencies working within U.S. Marshallese migrants. He discusses his most recent published article, "Neocolonialism and Health Care Access among Marshall Islanders in the United States," appearing in the latest edition of Medical Anthropology Quarterly.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Marshallese community
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
