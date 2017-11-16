Medical Anthropologist Finds Neocolonial Bias in U.S. Marshallese Migrant Healthcare

University of Memphis medical anthropologist Dr. Michael Duke has over the past five years immersed himself in the world's largest migrant Marshallese settlement in Springdale, Arkansas. Seeking research guidance and insight on issues that matter to islanders, Duke is beginning to publish his findings, which will serve to inform policy makers, health care providers, educators and non-profit agencies working within U.S. Marshallese migrants. He discusses his most recent published article, "Neocolonialism and Health Care Access among Marshall Islanders in the United States," appearing in the latest edition of Medical Anthropology Quarterly.