New Book Reveals Brutal History of Lynching in Arkansas

Race violence expert Guy Lancaster, who serves as editor of the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture, has edited a new a collection of essays titled, “Bullets and Fire: Lynching and Authority in Arkansas 1840 to 1950." The book is published by the University of Arkansas Press.

The work builds on Lancaster's previous monograph, "Racial Cleansing in Arkansas: Politics, Land, Labor, and Criminality." A book signing with the author will take place at Fayetteville Public Library Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.. All royalties from sales will be donated to the Arkansas Historical Association to endow a scholarship in the name of the late C. Calvin Smith, a professor of history at Arkansas State University and the first African American faculty member hired by the college.