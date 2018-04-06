Union Launches Living Wage Campaign

This week marks the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. At the time of his death, he was in Memphis to support a strike by sanitation workers who were represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. This union created a chapter in Fayetteville in Aug. 1962, and today it supports University of Arkansas employees throughout the state as well as governmental employees in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties. The organization is launching an initiative for increased wages for lower-tier employees with a rally at noon Saturday at the Fayetteville Town Center plaza.