Mapping a 1,400-Mile Bike Touring Route Through Arkansas
Five members of the group of eight who rode 140 miles of the 1,400-mile route.
When the group started their ride on a Friday in mid-February temperatures were in the 60s.
The group started in Bentonville, rode into Missouri, through Beaver (pictured here) and into Eureka Springs.
On Saturday, the group experienced temperatures that dropped into the 20s.
Instead of riding to Red Star in the Ozarks National Forest, the group chose to reroute to Huntsville.
Despite the frigid temperatures, riders agree the atmosphere stayed positive.
In Huntsville, the group was treated to shelter, a fire and chili.
On Sunday, the group set out from Huntsville to make their return to Fayetteville.
Although Chuck Campbell quit the 2,745-mile Tour Divide race through the Rocky Mountains, it led him to the Adventure Cycling Association and the realization that Arkansas did not have a mapped bike touring route. Campbell decided to change that and is now mapping a 1,400-mile route through the Ozarks and Ouachitas using a GPS unit. The data will go to Adventure Cycling, and the nonprofit will create a map with point-by-point directions, photos and points of interest that can be used by others who want to travel the full loop or just parts of it.
CORRECTION: At the very end of this story, Kyle Kellams mentions a ride Chuck Campbell did in January, the ride was done in February as described in the very beginning of the report.