Mapping a 1,400-Mile Bike Touring Route Through Arkansas

Although Chuck Campbell quit the 2,745-mile Tour Divide race through the Rocky Mountains, it led him to the Adventure Cycling Association and the realization that Arkansas did not have a mapped bike touring route. Campbell decided to change that and is now mapping a 1,400-mile route through the Ozarks and Ouachitas using a GPS unit. The data will go to Adventure Cycling, and the nonprofit will create a map with point-by-point directions, photos and points of interest that can be used by others who want to travel the full loop or just parts of it.

CORRECTION: At the very end of this story, Kyle Kellams mentions a ride Chuck Campbell did in January, the ride was done in February as described in the very beginning of the report.



