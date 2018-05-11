Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Duo Marks Wreck Anniversary with New Album
Published May 11, 2018 at 3:05 PM CDT
Two years ago, Anna Horton and Joel Ludford were in a car accident that left them with a totaled bus and broken bones. Now, the duo
Handmade Moments is making May 21 a positive day by releasing a new album, Paw Paw Tree.
