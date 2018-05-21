Simulated Wild-Grown Ginseng Takes Root on the Ozarks
1 of 5
Wild Ozark ginseng nursery operator, Madison Woods, monitors mature wild ginseng patches on her remote Madison County homestead.
J. Froelich
2 of 5
Close-up of wild ginseng growing on a rural Madison County slope
J. Froelich
3 of 5
A wild-simulated ginseng patch under cultivation at Wild Ginseng Nursery in Madison County
J. Froelich
4 of 5
Potted ginseng starts are sold by Wild Ginseng at both Huntsville and Fayetteville Farmers Markets.
J. Froelich
5 of 5
Madison Woods stands at the Fayetteville Farmer's Market.
J. Froelich
Arkansas is one of 18 states legally allowed to export ginseng to China, where the forest-grown medicinal herb is in great demand. The plant is one of several that could be subject to tariffs proposed by the Chinese government. We hear from ginseng farmers and a ginseng broker about the current market for the plant in Arkansas.