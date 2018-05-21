© 2022 KUAF
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Simulated Wild-Grown Ginseng Takes Root on the Ozarks

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 21, 2018 at 12:04 PM CDT
1 of 5
Wild Ozark ginseng nursery operator, Madison Woods, monitors mature wild ginseng patches on her remote Madison County homestead.
J. Froelich
2 of 5
Close-up of wild ginseng growing on a rural Madison County slope
J. Froelich
3 of 5
A wild-simulated ginseng patch under cultivation at Wild Ginseng Nursery in Madison County
J. Froelich
4 of 5
Potted ginseng starts are sold by Wild Ginseng at both Huntsville and Fayetteville Farmers Markets.
J. Froelich
5 of 5
Madison Woods stands at the Fayetteville Farmer's Market.
J. Froelich

Arkansas is one of 18 states legally allowed to export ginseng to China, where the forest-grown medicinal herb is in great demand. The plant is one of several that could be subject to tariffs proposed by the Chinese government. We hear from ginseng farmers and a ginseng broker about the current market for the plant in Arkansas.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
