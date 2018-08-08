An Abundance of Indie Rock, Funk, Rockabilly
This weekend's musical offerings present a few album releases, some returning artists to the region and more.
Wednesday August 8
- Scott Leeper at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
Thursday, August 9
- Jeff Kearney at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Friday August 10
- The Inner Party, White Mansion at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- LeQube at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday August 11
- Foggy Bobcat at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Adam Faucett, May the Peace of the Sea Be With You, Theta Theorem at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Judason Void, Terra Nova Kings at Nomad’s Music Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 to 11 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Core Public House (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 6 to 8 p.m.
- Deltaphonic at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
- 1-Oz. Jig at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $10, free for members and youth, 7 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 12
- The Time Burners at Ozark Mountain Bagel Company (Bentonville) - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- The Time Burners at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 3 to 5 p.m.
- Sad Daddy at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 3 to 6 p.m.