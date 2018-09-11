Investment, Alcohol Permits Spur Restaurant Development in Downtown Van Buren

Three new restaurants are expected to open in downtown Van Buren in the next six months. The owners of The Vault 1905 Sports Grill, Crazy Cajun-Mex and The Pasta Grill are all busy updating and restoring the hundred-year-old buildings that house their establishments. According to members of Van Buren Original, a nonprofit coalition that formed about four years ago, targeted investment in Main Street's historic buildings and a new process of acquiring private club permits to sell alcohol in a dry county have been critical to attracting new restaurants.



