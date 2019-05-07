© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Queer Comedy 'Misdirection' Screens Saturday at BFF

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 7, 2019 at 3:16 PM CDT
The 14-minute film Misdirection, written and directed by Carly Usdin, features a college freshman with OCD suffering from a failed crush who discovers the healing power of street magic. The queer comedy will be shown during a third round competition for film shorts, which begins at 3:15 p.m. May 11 in the Walmart Museum World Room.

Correction: Usdin directed the third season of Awkwafina's digital late-night talk show series Tawk, which aired in 2016.

Ozarks at Large Stories Bentonville Film Festival
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
