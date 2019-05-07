Queer Comedy 'Misdirection' Screens Saturday at BFF

The 14-minute film Misdirection, written and directed by Carly Usdin, features a college freshman with OCD suffering from a failed crush who discovers the healing power of street magic. The queer comedy will be shown during a third round competition for film shorts, which begins at 3:15 p.m. May 11 in the Walmart Museum World Room.

Correction: Usdin directed the third season of Awkwafina's digital late-night talk show series Tawk, which aired in 2016.