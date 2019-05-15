World-Renowned Endurance Athlete Rides 1,100-Mile Arkansas Bike Route
Rebecca Rusch will be the first person to navigate the complete 1,100-mile Arkansas High Country Route.
Rusch lays out her gear before packing it on her bike.
Rusch's bike plus gear weigh about 31 pounds.
Rusch started the route in Little Rock on May 7th.
Unsupported bike-packing involves planning food and sleep stops along the way.
Rusch on the route between Dardanelle and Oark.
Rusch dealt with a lot of rain and muddy roads on her way to Bentonville.
Rusch arrives in Bentonville on Saturday after riding 600 miles in five days.
Rusch crosses the Beaver Bridge after leaving Bentonville Sunday morning.
Occasionally, the route requires carrying the bike through water crossings.
Rusch rests in Marshall for the night in a cabin built around the 1840s.
A world-renowned endurance athlete is the first person to complete the newly-mapped Arkansas High Country Route. The 1,100-miles route takes cyclists through the Ouachita Mountains, the River Valley, the Boston Mountains and the Buffalo National River corridor. Rebecca Rusch, who is an adventure athlete, world champion, author and Emmy Award winner, started the route in Little Rock on May 7th and finished back in Little Rock nine days later. She spoke with us about the journey during her stop in Bentonville before she completed the rest of the route.