World-Renowned Endurance Athlete Rides 1,100-Mile Arkansas Bike Route

A world-renowned endurance athlete is the first person to complete the newly-mapped Arkansas High Country Route. The 1,100-miles route takes cyclists through the Ouachita Mountains, the River Valley, the Boston Mountains and the Buffalo National River corridor. Rebecca Rusch, who is an adventure athlete, world champion, author and Emmy Award winner, started the route in Little Rock on May 7th and finished back in Little Rock nine days later. She spoke with us about the journey during her stop in Bentonville before she completed the rest of the route.