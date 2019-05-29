Reflections in Black: W. Harold Flowers

W. Harold Flowers was born in Stamps, Arkansas in 1911. While on a trip with his father to Little Rock in 1927, he witnessed the lynching of John Carter, an incident that propelled Flowers into a life of fighting for civil rights, racial justice and educational equality. He was counsel to Silas Hunt, who was known for integrating the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1948, and served as president of both the Arkansas branch of the NAACP and later the African-American National Bar Association. This is his story.