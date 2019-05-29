Reflections in Black: W. Harold Flowers

© 2022 KUAF
Published May 29, 2019 at 12:27 PM CDT
W. Harold Flowers was born in Stamps, Arkansas in 1911. While on a trip with his father to Little Rock in 1927, he witnessed the lynching of John Carter, an incident that propelled Flowers into a life of fighting for civil rights, racial justice and educational equality. He was counsel to Silas Hunt, who was known for integrating the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1948, and served as president of both the Arkansas branch of the NAACP and later the African-American National Bar Association. This is his story.

With 12 years of experience, Leigh has founded, organized and raised money for non-proifts ranging from small artists' collectives like Art Amiss to the international hunger relief group Heifer International. She worked as KUAF's Membership Director from 2006 to 2008, then moved to Austin, Texas, where she worked for KUT 90.5, Austin's public radio station, working in the Membership Department and coordinating the station's special events. From there, she moved to Little Rock, where she ran an artists' collective and eventually ended up at Heifer International, overseeing the organization's monthly giving program of more than 16,000 members, raising $2.5 million annually. She was thrilled, however, to return to Fayetteville in 2013 and to her position at KUAF. With the retirement of longtime manager Rick Stockdell, Leigh was promoted to the position of KUAF General Manager in 2019.
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
