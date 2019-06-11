Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Beautiful Earth Comes to Walton Arts Center
Published June 11, 2019 at 3:54 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Walton Arts Center
Bella Gaia is a performance that mixes images, dance, music and imagination. The show was inspired by an astronaut's description of the planet from up above. You can see it at the
Walton Arts Center Thursday at 7 p.m.
Kyle Kellams
