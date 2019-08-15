Once Abundant, Ozark Chinquapins Vanish From Land, Fade From Memory

The Ozark chinquapin had once been abundant on the rocky ridges of the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and eastern Texas, but a chestnut blight, which arrived in the region in 1957, wiped out large chunks of the population. For several years, Hobbs State Park has been working with the Missouri-based Ozark Chinquapin Foundation to bring the tree back. In part one of this story, we head to an Ozark chinquapin test plot at Hobbs to learn more about the tree and what happened to it. For part two of this report, click here.