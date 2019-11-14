Martha Redbone Performs Multiple NWA Concerts
Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says music lovers have several chances to listen to American Roots musician Martha Redbone perform this week.
Thursday, Nov. 14
- Andrés Díaz Master Class at Bentonville West High School (Centerton) - 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
- Andrés Díaz at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Martha Redbone at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $15-$20, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
- Martha Redbone at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $32-$52, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
- Rulli Trumpet Studio Recital at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Senior Recital: Lillian Filbeck, soprano at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.