Free Jazz Concert Honors Little Rock Musician

Published February 6, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST
lia_feb_6.jpg
Courtesy
/
Jimmy Katz

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says the University of Arkansas Department of Music and University Libraries are hosting a night of jazz music to honor the late John Stubblefield. Tickets are free and will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis beginning one hour before the performance.

