Free Jazz Concert Honors Little Rock Musician

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says the University of Arkansas Department of Music and University Libraries are hosting a night of jazz music to honor the late John Stubblefield. Tickets are free and will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis beginning one hour before the performance.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Mingus Dynasty Quartet at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - free, 7:30 p.m.

Ballet Memphis at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7



Mingus Dynasty Quartet Masterclass at Lewis E. Eppley Jr. Band Hall (Fayetteville) - open to the public, 9:50 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11



An Evening with the Maestro and Chef Krishna Verma of India Dhaba at Record Downtown (Bentonville) - $125-$150, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

