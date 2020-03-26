Governor Announces Plan to Support State Healthcare System As COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Rise

During Thursday's briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a plan to support the state's healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic. The plan includes capital improvement payments for healthcare facility modifications, financial support for workforce safety and training, expanding telemedicine and non-emergency transportation, additional payments to support nurses, and payments to nursing facilities that care for a disproportionate share of patients with COVID-19. You can watch the governor's full briefing here. Thursday evening, the Department of Health was reporting 349 positive cases of coronavirus, as well as three deaths and 19 recoveries. You can track the ADH's data here.