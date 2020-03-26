© 2022 KUAF
University of Arkansas

U of A Poet Included in "Best of 2020" Collection

KUAF | By Daniel Caruth
Published March 26, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT
When translator and poet Kaveh Bassiri first published his poem "Invention of I," in the literary journal Copper Nickel, he wasn't sure how audiences would respond. Now, that poem is included in the Best American Poetry of 2020 collection. Bassiri, a doctoral candidate in comparative literature and translation at the University of Arkansas, speaks with Ozarks at Large about how he uses language to explore identity in his latest chapbook 99 Names of Exile.

