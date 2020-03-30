Weekend Tornado Hits Jonesboro, Governor Declares State of Disaster
1 of 14
The EF-3 tornado cut a five-mile swath through Jonesboro Saturday evening.
Courtesy
2 of 14
Courtesy
3 of 14
Courtesy
4 of 14
Courtesy
5 of 14
Courtesy
6 of 14
Courtesy
7 of 14
Courtesy
8 of 14
Courtesy
9 of 14
Courtesy
10 of 14
Courtesy
11 of 14
Courtesy
12 of 14
Courtesy
13 of 14
Courtesy
14 of 14
Courtesy
On Sunday, after his daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson declared a state of disaster in the City of Jonesboro, which was hit by an EF-3 tornado Saturday evening. The twister hit the city's main commercial district and several neighborhoods causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.