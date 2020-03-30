© 2022 KUAF
Weekend Tornado Hits Jonesboro, Governor Declares State of Disaster

KUAF | By Brandon Tabor
Published March 30, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
The EF-3 tornado cut a five-mile swath through Jonesboro Saturday evening.
On Sunday, after his daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson declared a state of disaster in the City of Jonesboro, which was hit by an EF-3 tornado Saturday evening. The twister hit the city's main commercial district and several neighborhoods causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

TornadoSevere Weather
