Governor Discusses Need for Ventilators, Walmart Drive-Thru Testing & State Parks
In his briefing Wednesday, the governor expressed the need for more ventilators in Arkansas as the number of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 continues to climb. He also says the state, Walmart and Quest Laboratories are collaborating on a drive-thru testing site for healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic. Crowding at state parks and the Buffalo National River was addressed as well. You can watch the governor's full briefing here.