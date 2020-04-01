© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Discusses Need for Ventilators, Walmart Drive-Thru Testing & State Parks

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 1, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
covid-19.png

In his briefing Wednesday, the governor expressed the need for more ventilators in Arkansas as the number of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 continues to climb. He also says the state, Walmart and Quest Laboratories are collaborating on a drive-thru testing site for healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic. Crowding at state parks and the Buffalo National River was addressed as well. You can watch the governor's full briefing here.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
