Ozarks at Large Stories

EPA, DOJ Reject Fort Smith Consent Decree Relief Request

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 24, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT

Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the latest developments in a long-running saga of the back and forth between the city of Fort Smith and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over a consent decree that requires the city to make millions of dollars worth of sewer upgrades.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and PoliticsCoronavirusCovid
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
