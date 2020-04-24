Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
EPA, DOJ Reject Fort Smith Consent Decree Relief Request
Published April 24, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with
, discusses the latest developments in a long-running saga of the back and forth between the city of Fort Smith and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over a consent decree that requires the city to make millions of dollars worth of sewer upgrades. Talk Business and Politics
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
