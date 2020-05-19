© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Special Olympics Arkansas Celebrates 50th Anniversary

KUAF
Published May 19, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
special_olympics.jpg

Since its founding in 1970, Special Olympics Arkansas has grown to serve more than 15,000 athletes around the state. Although COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of events like this week's Summer Games, the nonprofit is still honoring athletes and delivering programs in new ways.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Special OlympicsCoronavirusCOVID-19
