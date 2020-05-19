Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Special Olympics Arkansas Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Published May 19, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
Since its founding in 1970,
Special Olympics Arkansas has grown to serve more than 15,000 athletes around the state. Although COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of events like this week's Summer Games, the nonprofit is still honoring athletes and delivering programs in new ways.
